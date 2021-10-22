Two Doral police officers injured, suspect killed in shooting outside Miami-Dade police station

Two Doral, Florida, police officers were injured and a suspect was killed in a shooting Friday morning outside a Miami-Dade Police Department station, police said.

The suspect was killed "as a result of the gunfire exchange with officers," Doral Police spokesperson Rey Valdes told CNN.

In a news conference Friday, Valdes told reporters the shooting occurred after 11:00 a.m. following an argument between two people. The argument escalated and one of the two people involved attempted to flee in a vehicle, Valdes said.

A Doral police officer saw the suspect as he lost control of his vehicle, according to police. The suspect then exited the car, Valdes said, and immediately began shooting at the officer.

Two officers were able to "neutralize" the suspect, Valdes said.

One officer was grazed in the face, but it's unclear if he was grazed by a bullet or if he was injured by glass when bullets struck his windshield.

The other officer sustained an injury to his chest but was wearing a bulletproof vest, Valdes said, adding the officer suffered injuries to his arm and leg.

A bystander also sustained non-life-threatening injuries to his leg, Valdes said, adding, "He was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The other person involved in the argument with the suspect was detained and is being questioned by investigators to determine what led to the shooting, Valdes said. There are currently no additional suspects, per police.

The area where the shooting occurred will be closed for several hours while investigators process the scene, said Valdes.

Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue crews responded to a "police-related medical call" at the Miami-Dade Police Department's Midwest District Station just after 11:00 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswomen Andrea Rudchenco told CNN earlier.

One officer was transported by ground to an area hospital, Rudchenco said.

A Miami-Dade Police spokesperson told CNN the "incident" occurred outside their police station, and they are assisting Doral Police.

