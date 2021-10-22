Clear
When Gene Simmons isn't performing with KISS, you can find him painting

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Gene Simmons is getting serious about art.

And we're not talking about his music.

The co-founder of KISS spoke to CNN about how he began painting during the Covid-19 pandemic as a hobby to decompress, and, now, he's actually selling his artwork.

"My family and I were up in Whistler self-quarantining and staying away from people and I went into a warehouse and I've always doodled all my life since I was a kid and I never painted before and I wanted to see what would happen. So without qualification, resume or experience, I ordered paints, canvases, huge ones ... and just went to town, never thinking anybody would like it or or even care."

It turns out that this was more than just a hobby. Simmons held his first art show at the Animazing Gallery at the Venetian in Las Vegas this month and will be making appearances at the venue this weekend.

KISS, which was formed in 1973, has a Las Vegas residency and the group will be performing on New Year's Eve. Simmons, who recently recovered from Covid-19, says the decision to perform again has not been easy.

"We we always stress that people should be wearing masks and get vaccinated. But you can only lead a horse to water. So far different states have different rules ... I have an ethical problem, you know, with the idea of it," Simmons said.

"I was vaccinated twice and I have to tell you, my hand to God, I felt nothing," Simmons said of his experience with Covid and the safety vaccines provide. "Out of respect for everybody around me, loved ones and so on and fans, I've self quarantined myself for two weeks, which is what you're supposed to do because it ain't about you, it's about them.

Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the 30s. A few areas of patchy frost will be possible in extreme NW Missouri this morning. Sunshine and mild temperatures will take over this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday will start off dry and sunny with temperatures warming back into the mid 60s. Late Saturday into Sunday shower and thunderstorm chances return. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Several fronts will move through the area next week giving us roller coaster temperatures. Next week looks to start off dry but rain chances will return by mid week.
