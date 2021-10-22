Clear
BREAKING NEWS 3 juveniles arrested following multiple online school threats Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SkyWest cancels and delays thousands of flights

SkyWest cancels and delays thousands of flights

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 4:30 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

SkyWest, a regional airline that operates flights for several major US carriers, has canceled and delayed thousands of flights over the past two days.

The airline explained that it experienced an "operational disruption" on Thursday, and that the cancellations and delays cascaded into Friday because it had to get "crew and aircraft into position."

According to aviation tracking site FlightAware, SkyWest canceled Thursday 26% of its schedule, or nearly 700 flights. On Friday it canceled about 20% of its schedule, which amounts to 463 flights. Additionally, about 900 flights were delayed over the two days.

"We apologize to customers for the inconvenience and remain focused on efforts to return to normal operations as quickly as possible," SkyWest said in a statement to CNN Business.

The Utah-based carrier flies regional jets on behalf of Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. SkyWest has about 2,300 daily departures among the airlines combined serving 236 destinations across North America, according to its website.

It's been a rough October for air passengers. Earlier this month, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights because of multiple issues including staffing and weather. The operational meltdown cost the airline $75 million.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 58°
Atchison
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 62°
Patchy dense fog is also across the area this morning. Sunshine and mild temperatures will take over this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday will start off dry and sunny with temperatures warming back into the mid 60s. Late Saturday into Sunday shower and thunderstorm chances return. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Several fronts will move through the area next week giving us roller coaster temperatures. Next week looks to start off dry but rain chances will return by mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories