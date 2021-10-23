Clear
BREAKING NEWS 3 juveniles arrested following multiple online school threats Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle at her wedding

Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle at her wedding

Posted: Oct 23, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Cue the tears.

Meadow Walker, daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, married actor Louis Thornton-Allan earlier this month. Walker's "Fast & Furious" co-star, Vin Diesel, walked his longtime friend's daughter down the aisle.

The moment was captured in a photo she posted on Instagram.

The couple married in the Dominican Republic and spoke to Vogue about their ceremony.

"We couldn't have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal," Walker said. "And honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration.

"We were all barefoot, dancing in the sand. To finish the night, there was a wonderful display of fireworks, and we lit lanterns into the picturesque night sky."

Walker's father died in a car crash in Southern California in 2013 at 40. He was in the passenger seat of a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, driven by a racing team partner, that slammed into a light pole and burst into flames

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Patchy dense fog is also across the area this morning. Sunshine and mild temperatures will take over this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday will start off dry and sunny with temperatures warming back into the mid 60s. Late Saturday into Sunday shower and thunderstorm chances return. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Several fronts will move through the area next week giving us roller coaster temperatures. Next week looks to start off dry but rain chances will return by mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories