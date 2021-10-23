Clear
BREAKING NEWS 3 juveniles arrested following multiple online school threats Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chelsea puts seven goals past beleaguered Norwich in one-sided Premier League clash

Chelsea puts seven goals past beleaguered Norwich in one-sided Premier League clash

Posted: Oct 23, 2021 11:50 AM
Updated: Oct 23, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Matias Grez, CNN

Very few people would have given Norwich hope of avoid a record-extending sixth relegation from the Premier League before the season had even begun, but that number is likely to now be zero.

The Canaries suffered a 7-0 drubbing at the hands of league leader Chelsea on Saturday in what was one of the most one-sided matches you are ever likely to see in the English top flight.

Defeat keeps winless Norwich rock bottom of the Premier League, with just two points from nine matches and a staggering goal difference of minus 21.

At the opposite end of the table, Chelsea extended its lead over Liverpool in second place to four points, though Jurgen Klopp's side plays its game in hand against Manchester United on Sunday.

There were early signs that this was going to be a long afternoon for Norwich and its supporters, as Mason Mount opened the scoring inside 10 minutes.

READ: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo helped redefine El Clasico, but will the world still watch without either?

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James made it 3-0 at half time, before Ben Chilwell and a Max Aarons own goal extended the lead to five just after the hour mark.

Things went from bad to worse for Norwich, which then had Ben Gibson sent off for a second yellow card with 25 minutes still to play.

Chelsea did, though, show some signs of mercy and only scored a further two goals, Mount getting them both to secure his first Premier League hat trick.

"Before the game I put pressure on myself to get on the score sheet, then three came around in the same game," Mount told BT Sport after the match. "It's obviously a massive moment for me. I'll remember this one for a long time."

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel added: "It was a good performance. We were sharp and put in a lot of effort.

"The offensive guys need goals to feel fully happy and ... so this will help a lot. He [Mount] waited long, too long so it was good he got some goals."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Patchy dense fog is also across the area this morning. Sunshine and mild temperatures will take over this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday will start off dry and sunny with temperatures warming back into the mid 60s. Late Saturday into Sunday shower and thunderstorm chances return. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Several fronts will move through the area next week giving us roller coaster temperatures. Next week looks to start off dry but rain chances will return by mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories