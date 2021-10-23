Clear
BREAKING NEWS 3 juveniles arrested following multiple online school threats Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

One person was killed and seven more injured at an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University

One person was killed and seven more injured at an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University

Posted: Oct 23, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar and Melissa Alonso, CNN

One person was killed and seven more were injured in a shooting incident at an off-campus party near Fort Valley State University (FVSU) in Georgia on Saturday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is investigating the fatal overnight shooting, the agency said in a tweet.

It was Homecoming weekend at FVSU when the tragic incident occurred blocks away from the university campus, which is still an "active scene," according to GBI.

The individual who died was not an FVSU student, GBI confirmed, and the seven injured are in stable condition.

FVSU students were in attendance at the off-campus party, the university said in a statement.

"There were student injuries, but at this time, none have been reported as life-threatening," FVSU said. "As a precautionary measure, the campus was placed on lockdown until campus police determined there was no threat to the campus community."

The lockdown was lifted, but an alumni breakfast and homecoming parade that were expected to take place Saturday morning were canceled as a result of the incident.

The homecoming game will continue as scheduled but increased security protocols will be implemented, according to the university.

"Our thoughts are with the students and their families as they recover," FVSU said,

GBI urges anyone with information that will help in identifying the suspect(s), either by making an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Patchy dense fog is also across the area this morning. Sunshine and mild temperatures will take over this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday will start off dry and sunny with temperatures warming back into the mid 60s. Late Saturday into Sunday shower and thunderstorm chances return. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Several fronts will move through the area next week giving us roller coaster temperatures. Next week looks to start off dry but rain chances will return by mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories