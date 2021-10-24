Clear
Preliminary 6.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Taiwan's northeastern coast

Posted: Oct 24, 2021 4:50 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2021 4:50 AM
Posted By: By Eric Cheung, CNN

A 6.5-magnitude quake has struck Taiwan, according to preliminary data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The EMSC said the quake struck at a depth of some 60 kilometers, about 65 kilometers northeast of Hualien City on Taiwan's northeastern coast.

Tremors from the quake could be felt as far away as Taipei, Taiwan's capital, according to a CNN producer there.

There are so far no reports of casualties or damage.

This is a developing story. More details soon.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Saturday was cool, cloudy, and windy with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Saturday night we will see thunderstorms develop overnight lasting into Sunday, due to a warm front moving through the area. Thunderstorms will likely continue throughout the day on Sunday with hail being the primary threat. The storms should clear out of the area by Sunday evening. The start to the work week will be cool and dry, with rain chances returning midweek.
