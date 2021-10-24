Start your week smart: Severe storm, Richard Gere, Afghanistan, Colin Powell, G20

Colin Powell broke many barriers to become one of the nation's top diplomats. Beside him all along was one quiet force: Alma Johnson Powell. The couple's love story started with an accidental date -- and lasted six decades. Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The effort to select 12 jurors and four alternates in the Ahmaud Arbery case continues. So far, 23 potential jurors have qualified for the next round of jury selection. Attorneys are working to narrow down the number of potential jurors from the 1,000 jury duty notices mailed.

A motions hearing is scheduled in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is charged with killing two people and injuring a third during violent protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020. The trial is set to begin on November 1.

This is the week parents of children under 12 have been waiting for. The FDA's independent vaccine advisers will meet to discuss Pfizer's request for authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. If the federal drug regulator OKs it, vaccine advisers to the CDC will meet in November to consider whether to recommend its use.

The Atlanta Braves knocked out the Los Angeles Dodgers to advance to their first World Series since 1999. This season's showdown starts Tuesday, when Atlanta faces the Astros in Houston.

President Joe Biden is expected to leave for Italy and Scotland ahead of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome next weekend. Biden will be accompanied by first lady Jill Biden. They'll also visit Vatican City on Friday and have an audience with Pope Francis.

A woman poses for a photo inside a bathtub, simulating that she is calling her psychologist, to raise awareness about mental health in Madrid, Spain. Here's a look at 37 other moving, fascinating and thought-provoking images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

Hollywood seems determined to keep doing "Dune" until it gets it right. The franchise, spawned by the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert of the same name, includes film adaptations, TV shows, graphic novels, comics and video games. This time around, it's a movie starring an ensemble cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Josh Brolin, among others.

A soothing sax version of John Lennon's "Imagine" is a perfect way to start the week.

