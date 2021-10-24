Clear
BREAKING NEWS 3 juveniles arrested following multiple online school threats Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa marries 'Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae Young

'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa marries 'Selling Sunset' star Heather Rae Young

Posted: Oct 24, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are married.

The reality TV stars tied the knot on Saturday in Santa Barbara, California, and shared pictures of their special day on Instagram.

Young wrote on Instagram, "I married the love of my life today. My sweet man, my everything. Cheers to forever and then some."

The guests included several of Young's "Selling Sunset" castmates. Luckily for fans of the couple the wedding was filmed for a one-hour special "Tarek and Heather The Big I Do" which will air this December on discovery+.

The couple first began dating in 2019 after meeting on the Fourth of July.

El Moussa was previously married to his former HGTV co-star, Christina Haack.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Atchison
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Saturday was cool, cloudy, and windy with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Saturday night we will see thunderstorms develop overnight lasting into Sunday, due to a warm front moving through the area. Thunderstorms will likely continue throughout the day on Sunday with hail being the primary threat. The storms should clear out of the area by Sunday evening. The start to the work week will be cool and dry, with rain chances returning midweek.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories