3.6 magnitude earthquake rattles metro Los Angeles

Posted: Oct 24, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Shawn Nottingham and Kelly Murray, CNN

The Los Angeles metro area was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake Sunday, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 17 kilometers near Maywood and East Los Angeles.

There were numerous reports on social media of the earthquake being felt by those in the area around 7 a.m. (10 a.m. ET).

Several witnesses on the earthquake reporting site, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, reported feeling a sharp jolt. Others described it as light shaking. Some people said it woke them up.

Following the quake, seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted that what you feel in a small earthquake depends on how close you are to it. "The closer you are, the sharper the motion," she said.

No known damage has been reported.

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Saturday was cool, cloudy, and windy with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Saturday night we will see thunderstorms develop overnight lasting into Sunday, due to a warm front moving through the area. Thunderstorms will likely continue throughout the day on Sunday with hail being the primary threat. The storms should clear out of the area by Sunday evening. The start to the work week will be cool and dry, with rain chances returning midweek.
