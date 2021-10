El FC Barcelona perdió otro partido importante y los memes de Koeman lo dicen todo

Saturday was cool, cloudy, and windy with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Saturday night we will see thunderstorms develop overnight lasting into Sunday, due to a warm front moving through the area. Thunderstorms will likely continue throughout the day on Sunday with hail being the primary threat. The storms should clear out of the area by Sunday evening. The start to the work week will be cool and dry, with rain chances returning midweek.

