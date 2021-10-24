Clear
Ed Sheeran says he tested positive for Covid-19

Posted: Oct 24, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Oct 24, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Jackson, CNN

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Quick note to tell you that I've sadly tested positive for Covid, so I'm now self-isolating and following government guidelines," the 30-year-old said in a statement posted to his verified Instagram account.

The news come ahead of his highly anticipated fourth studio album titled "=" (pronounced "equals") which will be unveiled on Friday -- four years after he began recording it.

"It means that I'm now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I'll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house," Sheeran added on Instagram. "Apologies to anyone I've let down."

Sheeran didn't mention whether he was vaccinated in his post. But in July he joined James Corden for a segment on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" where the two changed the lyrics of Sheeran's hit song, "Shape of You," with phrases about getting a Covid-19 vaccine.

"Modera or Pfizer will do, You'll be good after jab number two, but wait two weeks for it to take effect."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

