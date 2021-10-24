'Insecure' returns

We had some severe weather today with thunderstorms moving into the area early afternoon, some of which producing tornadoes. As of now those storms have moved past and no severe weather in the forecast for tonight. Tonight we will cool into the upper 50s for our low with cloudy and windy conditions. The start to the work week will be cool and dry, due to the cold front that moved through today. Rain chances return Tuesday night into Wednesday, possibly lasting until Thursday.

