Clear
BREAKING NEWS 3 juveniles arrested following multiple online school threats Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

PayPal says it's not looking to buy Pinterest

PayPal says it's not looking to buy Pinterest

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 5:40 AM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 5:40 AM
Posted By: By Diksha Madhok, CNN Business

PayPal is not looking to buy Pinterest, the digital payments company said Sunday, following reports that it was exploring yet another big-ticket acquisition.

In a succinct statement made "in response to market rumors," PayPal said it's "not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time."

Shares in PayPal gained 6.7% in premarket trade on Monday, while Pinterest dropped 12% ahead of the open.

Last week, several media outlets reported that PayPal had approached the bookmarking website with an acquisition deal that would have valued Pinterest at over $40 billion. Bloomberg, Reuters and the Wall Street Journal all reported PayPal's interest, citing sources.

PayPal has a history of massive acquisitions, buying Japanese buy-now-pay-later service Paidy for $2.7 billion last month. The company's previous purchases include mobile payments platform Venmo and shopping reward site Honey.

A deal with Pinterest, often considered a feel-good corner of the internet, would have given PayPal access to even more consumer data. In recent years, Pinterest has introduced more shopping features and also partnered with Shopify to make it easier for sellers to use Pinterest to reach potential customers.

Shares of Pinterest had spiked nearly 12% following the initial reports of a potential deal, but gave up most of the gains later in the week.

— Rishi Iyengar contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Atchison
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Skies will gradually start to clear today with sunshine by the afternoon and temperatures in the upper 50s. Dry conditions look to continue on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side on Tuesday. Rain chances will start to increase on Wednesday and last through the morning hours on Thursday. Conditions look to dry out for the rest of the work week into Halloween weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories