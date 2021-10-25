Clear
BREAKING NEWS 3 juveniles arrested following multiple online school threats Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Oil surpasses $85 for the first time in seven years

Oil surpasses $85 for the first time in seven years

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

The oil rally hit another milestone Monday, with crude topping $85 a barrel for the first time in seven years.

US oil jumped another 1.2% to trade as high as $85.07 a barrel. It's the first intraday trade above $85 since October 2014.

The rebound has intensified in recent weeks as a global energy crunch has emerged, marked by spikes in natural gas, coal and crude prices. Oil is up 13% this month alone and is now up 120% from a year ago.

The oil spike is amplifying inflationary pressures and raising the cost of living for everyday Americans.

A regular gallon of gas not fetches $3.38 nationally, up from $3.32 a week ago, according to AAA. A year ago, when fewer people were driving, the average gas price stood at $2.16 a gallon.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, gained 1% Monday and hit an intraday high of $86.51 a barrel, a fresh three-year high.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Skies will gradually start to clear today with sunshine by the afternoon and temperatures in the upper 50s. Dry conditions look to continue on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side on Tuesday. Rain chances will start to increase on Wednesday and last through the morning hours on Thursday. Conditions look to dry out for the rest of the work week into Halloween weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories