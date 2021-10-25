Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

How Brian Kemp used the Atlanta Braves making the World Series to troll Stacey Abrams

How Brian Kemp used the Atlanta Braves making the World Series to troll Stacey Abrams

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

It's been 22 years since the Atlanta Braves last made the World Series. And what better way to celebrate such a monumental accomplishment than to use it as a way to troll your likely opponent in the 2022 governor's race?

That's exactly what Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp did over the weekend -- following the Braves series-clinching win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"While Stacey Abrams and the MLB stole the All-Star Game from hardworking Georgians, the Braves earned their trip to the World Series this season and are bringing it home to Georgia," tweeted Kemp. "Chop On, and Go @Braves!"

Kemp is referencing the decision by Major League Baseball to pull its annual All-Star game out of Atlanta following the state's passage of a law that makes it harder for people to vote. Georgia was the first state to make its voting process more stringent in the wake of the 2020 election, which former President Donald Trump insisted was fraudulent despite zero evidence of that being the case.

"Georgia will take another step toward ensuring our elections are secure, accessible, and fair," Kemp said at the time of the bill's signing. Abrams, who had lost narrowly to Kemp in the 2018 gubernatorial election, said that the new law had the effect of "reviving Georgia's dark past of racist voting laws."

Just days later, MLB said it would move its All-Star game. "Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box," said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in announcing the decision.

Kemp was adamant that MLB had caved to a woke culture that was drastically misreading the goals and impacts of the legislation. (You can and should read this CNN fact check about what the bill does and doesn't do.)

"Georgians - and all Americans - should fully understand what the MLB's knee-jerk decision means: cancel culture and woke political activists are coming for every aspect of your life, sports included," he tweeted at the time. "If the left doesn't agree with you, facts and the truth do not matter."

The battle against woke culture has only picked up steam in Republican politics since the All-Star game boycott of Georgia. Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for governor in this year's Virginia governor's race, for example has sought to turn the race against former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe into a referendum on what schools are teaching kids about gender and history.

Kemp's decision to use the Braves making the World Series as a chance to slash away at Abrams, who is widely expected to make another bid for the state's top job next November, is entirely in keeping with the Republican effort to turn the 2021 and 2022 election into a culture clash -- with so-called "woke culture" at its center.

Democrats aren't shying away from that fight either. Where was Abrams as Kemp was blasting away at her for the MLB All-Star game? Campaigning in Virginia for McAuliffe ahead of the state's vote in 8 days' time.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Skies will gradually start to clear today with sunshine by the afternoon and temperatures in the upper 50s. Dry conditions look to continue on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side on Tuesday. Rain chances will start to increase on Wednesday and last through the morning hours on Thursday. Conditions look to dry out for the rest of the work week into Halloween weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories