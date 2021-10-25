Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs as Tesla stock electrifies

The Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs as Tesla stock electrifies

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 2:20 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Wall Street is brushing off concerns about Facebook. The Dow and S&P 500 both hit record highs Monday — while Tesla shares soared to a new all-time peak above $1,000 and sending the company's market share past the $1 trillion level.

The Dow was up more than 75 points, or 0.2%, Monday afternoon and is now within striking distance of topping the 36,000 level for the first time. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq gained 0.9%.

Tesla shares surged following the news of a deal to sell 100,000 electric vehicles to rental car company Hertz. An upgraded price target for Tesla stock from influential Wall Street auto analyst Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley helped boost Tesla too.

Tesla leapfrogged Facebook in the process to become the fifth most valuable company in the S&P 500. Only Apple, Microsoft, Google owner Alphabet and Amazon are worth more than Tesla.

Investors are gearing up for a busy week of corporate earnings reports. Top techs will release their latest results, with Facebook on tap Monday afternoon. The social media giant is also expected to announce a new brand name that will focus on its growing multiverse-related business.

Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet are set to issue their third-quarter numbers later this week.

Investors are also growing hopeful that there will be a breakthrough in talks to finalize a sweeping economic, climate change and social safety net spending passage in Washington later this week following talks between President Biden and influential moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Skies will gradually start to clear today with sunshine by the afternoon and temperatures in the upper 50s. Dry conditions look to continue on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side on Tuesday. Rain chances will start to increase on Wednesday and last through the morning hours on Thursday. Conditions look to dry out for the rest of the work week into Halloween weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories