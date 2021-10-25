Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hilaria Baldwin posts first public comments on 'Rust' shooting incident

Hilaria Baldwin posts first public comments on 'Rust' shooting incident

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Hilaria Baldwin has addressed the "Rust" set shooting for the first time publicly.

The wife of Alec Baldwin posted a statement on her verified Instagram account Monday.

"My heart is with Halyna," Hilaria Baldwin wrote in her post, referring to filmmaker Halyna Hutchins, who died after Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on set last week. "Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec."

"It's said, 'there are no words' because it's impossible to express shock and heartache of such a tragic accident," she wrote. "Heartbreak. Loss. Support."

The Baldwins married in 2012 and share six children.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Alec Baldwin tweeted on Friday. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Atchison
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 53°
Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Skies will gradually start to clear today with sunshine by the afternoon and temperatures in the upper 50s. Dry conditions look to continue on Tuesday with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side on Tuesday. Rain chances will start to increase on Wednesday and last through the morning hours on Thursday. Conditions look to dry out for the rest of the work week into Halloween weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories