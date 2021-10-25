Clear
Police say there are multiple reports of injuries after reports of shots fired at mall in Boise

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 5:50 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 5:50 PM
Posted By: By Jenn Selva, CNN

Six people, including a police officer, were injured Monday when shots were reportedly fired at an Idaho mall, according to tweets from the Boise Police Department.

Police say one person is in custody and they have "no further information indicating additional threats at this time."

Video streamed by a reporter from CNN affiliate KBOI showed several police cars and one ambulance outside the main entrance to the Macy's department store. The video shows one person being brought out on a gurney and loaded into the ambulance. Another person sits on the bumper of a police SUV while several emergency workers tend to his head.

Police say they are in the process of notifying family members of the people involved.

Officers were going from one merchant to the next clearing each business, police added.

"It is expected to take a little while," police said.

People are being asked to avoid the area, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the 30s. Tomorrow we will start out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the evening hours. Temperatures will remain seasonal tomorrow with highs in the mid to lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side tomorrow with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain showers will extend into the first half of day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
