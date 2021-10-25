Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD votes to end mask mandate Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Japan's Princess Mako marries non-royal boyfriend in subdued ceremony

Japan's Princess Mako marries non-royal boyfriend in subdued ceremony

Posted: Oct 25, 2021 10:30 PM
Updated: Oct 25, 2021 10:30 PM
Posted By: By Junko Ogura. CNN

Japan's Princess Mako has married her non-royal college sweetheart Kei Komuro in a subdued ceremony, formally marking her departure from the royal family.

The couple submitted their registration at the local ward office around 10 a.m. local time Tuesday, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Mako, who turned 30 over the weekend, announced her engagement with Komuro four years ago. But their union has been plagued by years of controversy, public disapproval and tabloid frenzy over a money scandal involving Komuro's mother.

Under Japanese law, female members of the royal household must give up their titles and leave the palace if they marry a commoner.

As there are only 18 members of the Imperial family, Princess Mako isn't the first woman to leave. The last royal to do so was her aunt, Sayako, the only daughter of Emperor Akihito, when she married town planner Yoshiki Kuroda in 2005.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Atchison
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the 30s. Tomorrow we will start out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the evening hours. Temperatures will remain seasonal tomorrow with highs in the mid to lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side tomorrow with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain showers will extend into the first half of day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories