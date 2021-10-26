Kim Kardashian West unveils latest collaboration

Kim Kardashian West's shapewear and lingerie brand, Skims, has unveiled a capsule collection in collaboration with Italian fashion house Fendi.

Launching November 9, the collection focuses on form-fitting garments like hosiery, underwear and sportswear, with each piece covered in a sprawling Skims x Fendi monogram print. The collaboration also includes one bonded leather dress that comes in myriad neutral tones and "draws upon Roman aesthetics to offer statuesque transformation," according to a Fendi press release.

The clothes are largely minimalist, sticking close to the silhouette that has brought Skims much commercial success since it got its start in 2019. Last year, the brand struck a deal with US retailer Nordstrom and has been growing ever since, with a keen eye on consumer trends (in May, they released flesh-toned facemasks). At the Tokyo Games in July, Skims became the official underwear outfitter for Team USA.

The idea for a partnership came to Fendi creative director Kim Jones during a meeting with his team in Rome. "Suddenly, all the women went silent and started looking at their phones." Jones said in a statement. "I didn't know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new SKIMS collection. It was then that I thought: let's do something together."

"Both Fendi and Skims have a cultural power very different from each other, but equally as strong," West noted in the statement. "The innovation in fabrics and fit typical to Skims paired with the luxury and quality of Fendi may feel unexpected to some people, but the similarities between our creative vision and goals are so closely aligned. It's that tension that excites me."

