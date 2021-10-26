Clear
Walter Smith: Former Rangers manager dies at the age of 73

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 6:51 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 6:51 AM
Posted By: By John Sinnott, CNN

Walter Smith, who guided Scottish club Rangers to 10 league titles, has died at the age of 73.

The Scottish Football Association described Smith as "one of the most successful managers in Scottish football history," while Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called him a "true football great."

"On behalf of the Rangers board of directors, staff and players, I convey my deep condolences to the Smith family," Rangers chairman Douglas Park told the club's website on Tuesday.

"Walter leaves behind a wife, children and grandchildren, all of whom are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

As well as those 10 league titles, Rangers won five Scottish Cups and six League Cups with Smith as manager.

"It is almost impossible to encapsulate what Walter meant to every one of us at Rangers," added Park. "He embodied everything that a Ranger should be.

"His character and leadership was second to none, and will live long in the memory of everyone he worked with during his two terms as first team manager.

"I spoke with Walter as recently as last weekend. Even when he was battling illness, he was still able to provide advice and support.
"For that, I am personally grateful. I know that he continued also to maintain dialogue with senior members of staff, including our manager, Steven Gerrard."

Smith also managed English Premier League club Everton for four years and was also manager of the Scotland national team for two years.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today we will start out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
