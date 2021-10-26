Clear
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United manager to remain in charge of club

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 8:41 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 8:41 AM
Posted By: By Aleks Klosok, CNN

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will remain in his post despite Sunday's 5-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool in their English Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.

Speaking after the match Solskjaer said that it was "the darkest day I've had leading these players and we weren't good enough, individually and as a team."

A club source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to CNN that the Norwegian will take charge of the team's English Premier League game this weekend away at Tottenham Hotspur.

Solskjaer's agent, Jim Solbakken, was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.

The former United striker has been under mounting external pressure after an inconsistent start to the season which has seen his side pick up just one point from their last four league games.

United currently sit seventh in the English Premier League, eight points behind leaders Chelsea and seven behind arch-rivals Liverpool.

The club's next two league games sees them travel to Tottenham on Saturday before a home derby against Manchester City on November 6.

In between those league games United travel to Italy for a Champions League fixture against Atalanta as Solskjaer's team seek to qualify for the competition's knockout stages.

Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today we will start out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
