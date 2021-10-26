Clear
Kat Von D closing famous tattoo parlor

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 9:11 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 9:11 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kat Von D's move means the end of an era.

The famed tattoo artist/reality star/musician and entrepreneur has announced she is shuttering her Los Angles based tattoo parlor, High Voltage.

Von D, whose shop was the scene for the TLC reality series "L.A. Ink," made the announcement on her verified Instagram account.

She explained that her family has decided to move from Los Angeles to Indiana having "recently purchased a beautiful home on a bit of land in rural Indiana, and the more time we spend out there we realize we feel more at home there than we do here in LA."

"This means that, sadly, I will be closing my beloved tattoo shop @highvoltagetat here in West Hollywood on Dec 1. I didn't think it would make sense to keep it open if I wasn't present, and aside from coming back to work on music with my band, we don't plan on returning to LA very often," the caption on a series of photos reads.

She added that the shop "will be celebrating the HvT legacy this next month and a half by tattooing regularly at the shop, and welcome all of you to come and get tattooed by one of my talented fellow artists in the month of November!"

"Thank you for 14 years of love + tattooing!," Von D ended her post.


