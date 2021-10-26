Clear
Energy crisis will set off social unrest, private-equity billionaire warns

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 10:31 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 10:31 AM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman warned Tuesday that high energy prices will likely set off social unrest around the world.

"We're going to end up with a real shortage of energy. And when you have a shortage, it's going to cost more. And it's probably going to cost a lot more," the private-equity billionaire told CNN International's Richard Quest at a conference in Saudi Arabia.

US oil prices climbed above $85 a barrel on Monday for the first time in seven years. Gas prices continue to creep higher, nearing $3.40 a gallon nationally, according to AAA. Natural gas prices have likewise skyrocketed, especially in Europe and Asia, prompting the shutdown of factories.

"You're going to get very unhappy people around the world in the emerging markets in particular but in the developed world," Schwarzman said at the Future Investment Initiative. "What happens then, Richard, is you've got real unrest. This challenges the political system and it's all utterly unnecessary."

Part of the problem, the Blackstone billionaire said, is that it's getting harder and harder for fossil fuel companies to borrow money to fund their expensive production activities, especially in the United States. And without new production, supply won't keep up.

"If you try and raise money to drill holes, it's almost impossible to get that money," Schwarzman said, adding that this is happening on an "extremely wide-scale basis."

Schwarzman called on governments to agree on the rules of the road so society can successfully get through the energy transition.

"There's unanimity something should be done, but how you get from where we are today to a green world is utterly undefined," he said.

'Inflation is definitely more than transitory'

The energy crisis is amplifying inflationary pressures as the world economy recovers from Covid.

Not only are gas prices costing consumers more at the pump, but the government recently projected that home heating costs will rise sharply this winter as well. Businesses are also getting hit by higher energy prices.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said one of the problems is that policymakers are moving more aggressively to curb fossil fuels supply than demand.

"Short-term policies related to environmentalism in terms of restricting supply of hydrocarbons has created energy inflation, and we're going to be living with that for some time," Fink said at the conference.

The energy crisis is one reason the BlackRock boss doesn't think inflation is just a short-term problem, as the Federal Reserve and White House have argued much of this year.

"Inflation is definitely more than transitory," Fink said. "We're in a new regime."

Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today we will start out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
