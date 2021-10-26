Clear
Hannah Gadsby fans are not happy with Dave Chappelle for saying she's not funny

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 11:41 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 11:41 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

While addressing criticism about his latest standup special, Dave Chappelle apparently stirred up some more controversy.

In videos from a gig in Nashville on Sunday posted to his verfied Instagram account, Chappelle responded to backlash he received for jokes he made about transgender people during his Netflix special "The Closer."

Chappelle said he willing to meet with members of the LGBTQ community but is "not bending to anybody's demands." He also joked that one of the conditions for such a meeting is that "you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny."

That did not go over well with admirers of Gadsby, who is an Australian comic who has been outspoken in her criticism of the Chappelle controversy.

Several of them took to social media to defend Gadsby and her brand of comedy.

Fellow comic tweeted Sean Kent tweeted that it was "[Totally] unnecessary to take a shot at Hannah Gadsby and sick his internet trolls on her."

Gadsby had earlier addressed Netflix co-chief executive officer Ted Sarandos -- who has supported Chappelle and his special amid criticism from some employees and supporters -- citing her as an example of the diverse artists featured on the streaming service.

"Hey Ted Sarandos! Just a quick note to let you know that I would prefer if you didn't drag my name into your mess," Gadsby wrote in a note on her verified Instagram account.

