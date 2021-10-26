Clear
Suspect killed and off-duty reserve police officer wounded in Atlanta shooting, authorities say

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 11:51 AM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 11:51 AM
Posted By: By Gregory Lemos, CNN

An exchange of gunfire that left one man dead and an off-duty reserve police officer injured is under investigation, authorities in Georgia said.

The off-duty Molena Police Department reserve police officer was working for a parking enforcement company in downtown Atlanta on Monday evening when a man approached his vehicle and shot at the officer, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release states.

The officer, who was struck in the neck, shot and killed the suspect, according to the release.

"Agents on scene found the man who died in possession of a firearm. The officer is being treated at a local area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries," the release states

The findings of the GBI investigation into the shooting will be presented to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for review.

Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today we will start out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
