96% of Tyson's active workers are vaccinated

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 12:40 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Alison Kosik, CNN Business

Just days before a Covid-19 vaccine deadline for all Tyson Food employees in the United States, the company announced that 96% of its "active" employees have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In August, Tyson mandated that all its 120,000 US workers get the vaccine by November 1.

Tyson's President and CEO Donnie King said in a blog post "we couldn't be happier to say that, as of today, over 96% of our active team members are vaccinated -- or nearly 60,000 more than when we made the announcement on August 3. This is an incredible result."

Tyson was one of the first major companies to institute a vaccine mandate.

In August, it drew concern from the United Food and Commercial Workers, the union representing Tyson Foods meatpacking workers. UFCW International President Marc Perrone had said that was because the mandate was being implemented before the FDA fully approved the vaccine.

In the post, King addressed those at the company who remain unvaccinated, saying "this is your choice, and we respect that choice. If you change your mind and want to rejoin Tyson -- let us know. Our doors are open."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today we will start out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
