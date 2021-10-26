Clear
Warner Bros. sets 'Dune' sequel for 2023 after strong box office opening

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 3:30 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

The Dune story continues.

Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that "Dune: Part Two," the sequel to this weekend's No. 1 film, will hit theaters in two years. The movie is set to be released on October 20, 2023.

The first installment of "Dune," a science-fiction epic starring Timothée Chalamet, notched an estimated $40.1 million at the North American box office this weekend — exceeding expectations of $30 million. It marks the biggest opening for Warner Bros. this year. (Warner Bros. and CNN are both owned by WarnerMedia.)

"Dune" has made $220 million globally so far.

The strong opening for "Dune" was even more impressive considering the film was also streaming on HBO Max — meaning audiences could have skipped theaters altogether and watched at home.

Legendary Entertainment, which produced the film, tweeted the announcement on Twitter saying, "this is only the beginning."

"Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead," it said. "We're excited to continue the journey!"

Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Today we will start out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
