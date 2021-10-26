Clear
Texas woman killed after a stolen big rig crashes into a mobile home

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 5:01 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 5:01 PM
Posted By: By Carma Hassan, CNN

A suspect in a reportedly stolen 18-wheeler is accused of jumping out of the moving truck moments before it crashed into a mobile home in Texas, killing a woman and injuring a man.

According to the Houston Police Department, a trucking company reported one of their trucks missing and was able to track the truck's location.

Patrol officers attempted to stop the truck, according to Houston Police Commander Michael Collins.

"Preliminary information suggests there was a brief pursuit. The officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect did not stop," Collins said.

"The suspect bailed out of the moving vehicle" at an intersection, Collins said, sustaining some minor injuries.

The 18-wheeler, which had a flat bed trailer, continued moving until it crashed into a mobile home in Harris County with four people inside.

A 50-year-old woman was killed, and a 54-year-old man was trapped beneath a gas tank of the truck. The man sustained major injuries, Collins said.

The suspect is in custody at a hospital, and is expected to be charged with felony murder and aggravated assault, according to Sean Teare, chief of the Harris County District Attorney's Office vehicular crimes division.

The suspect was on parole for evading in a motor vehicle and has a lengthy criminal history, Teare said.

"He is what we call a true habitual, meaning he's gone to prison more than once before the commission of this offense," Teare said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Today we started out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
