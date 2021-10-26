Clear
An Illinois officer was fatally shot as he approached a suspected stolen vehicle, authorities say

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 5:40 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2021 5:40 PM
Posted By: By Raja Razek, CNN

A 36-year-old Pontoon Beach, Illinois, police officer was shot and killed Tuesday morning after attempting to approach a suspected stolen vehicle, the Illinois State Police said in a news release.

As officer Tyler Timmins approached the vehicle early Tuesday, a male suspect began firing at him, wounding the officer, the release said.

Timmins was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release stated. He had been a police officer in Madison County for 14 years, serving with three different police departments before joining the Pontoon Police Department in April 2020, the release said.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting, the release added.

The investigation is ongoing.

Following news of Timmin's death, Rep. Mike Bost posted on Facebook he was "devastated" to hear the Pontoon Beach community lost an officer in the line of duty.

"My prayers go out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time," Bost wrote.

Today we started out with sunshine, with clouds building into the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will remain slightly below average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be on the breezy side today with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain chances will start to increase Wednesday morning with a few thunderstorms possible. The rain will be scattered at first, with more widespread rain moving into the area Wednesday evening into Thursday. Rain showers will extend through the day on Thursday before clearing out of the area. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry and sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.
