Megan Thee Stallion celebrating college graduation

Megan Thee Stallion is looking forward to her forthcoming college graduation.

The Grammy-winning rapper shared photos of herself with a bedazzaled graduation cap on her verified Instagram account Tuesday.

"2021 finna graduate collegeeee," the caption on the photos read. "Taking my graduation pics today, can't wait for y'all to see."

She is set to graduate from Texas Southern University with a bachelor's degree in health administration.

In June 2020, she told People magazine she was determined to finish her degree to honor both her late mother and her late grandmother.

"I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud," the artist said. "She saw me going to school before she passed."

Her mother, Holly Thomas, died in March 2019 following a battle with brain cancer.

Megan Thee Stallion tweeted some educational encouragement to others in the past.

"My college experience has been a roller coaster! I started at PV went to some community colleges in between and I'm ending at TSU," she wrote. "Don't get discouraged! You can chase your dreams and your education at the same time ."

