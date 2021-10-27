Clear
Jonas Brothers to be roasted in Netflix comedy special

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 12:00 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The Jonas Brothers are set to get roasted.

Netflix will release the "Jonas Brothers Family Roast," a one-hour comedy special hosted by Kenan Thompson.

It will be the streaming service's first-ever family roast.

Netflix describes it as "a one of a kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You'll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you've never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests all to give them a roasting they'll never forget."

There will be guest appearances by Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall and more.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are producers om the special, set to debut on November 23.

