Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJSD votes to end mask mandate Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

In Kobe Bryant crash lawsuit, judge orders sheriff, fire chief to be deposed

In Kobe Bryant crash lawsuit, judge orders sheriff, fire chief to be deposed

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Stella Chan, CNN

A judge in Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit concerning allegedly leaked photos of the crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, has granted her motion to compel the Los Angeles sheriff and fire chief to be deposed.

In the Tuesday ruling, Judge Charles F. Eick noted that Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Fire Chief Daryl Osby have "unique first-hand, non-repetitive knowledge" relevant to the case.

The basketball legend's widow is suing the county, claiming photos made at the crash site were shared by the sheriff's deputies and fire officials in settings irrelevant to the investigation, including a bar.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, 13, were among nine people killed when a helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas, California, on January 26, 2020.

Bryant, in a deposition earlier this month, said she learned about her husband and daughter Gigi's deaths via social media notifications. According to a court filing, the county wants to compel the widow to undergo psychiatric exams to determine emotional distress over leaked photos.

The depositions will be limited to four hours each so as not to divert them from their official duties, according to the ruling.

Villanueva "looks forward to offering his testimony and bringing clarity to the decisions he made which successfully led to no pictures allegedly taken ever seeing the light of day," department spokesperson John Satterfield said in a statement.

CNN has requested comment from Bryant's lawyer, the county's lawyer, and the fire department.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Atchison
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Rain is slowly starting to enter our area from the west this morning. The rain will be scattered at first, with the chance for a few thunderstorms. More moderate and widespread rain will take over late this afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout the rest of the day. Moderate to heavy rain will continue overnight tonight into Thursday. Thursday looks to be a pretty rainy day overall with a very breezy northwesterly wind. Conditions look to start to dry out on Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday dropping our temperatures into the 40s to start next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories