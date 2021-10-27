Clear
John Deere worker is struck and killed by a car while walking to the picket line Wednesday

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Vanessa Yurkevich, CNN Business

A John Deere worker who was walking to the picket line Wednesday in Milan, Illinois, was struck and killed by a car, according to the United Autoworkers Union.

"It is a somber time to lose a member who made the ultimate sacrifice in reporting to picket for a better life for his family and coworkers," said Ray Curry, UAW President.

The 56 year-old union member, whose name has not been released, was a 15-year employee at the Milan John Deere Parts Distribution Plant in Moline, Illinois.

"We are saddened by the tragic accident and death of one of our employees who was struck by a vehicle before dawn this morning while crossing the Rock Island Milan Beltway in Milan, Illinois. All of us at John Deere express our deepest condolences to their family and friends. We have no further details as we await reports from law enforcement," said Jennifer Hartmann, Director of Public Relations at John Deere.

John Deere workers will continue to strike as the UAW flag is flown at half-staff in honor of the victim.

"Through our tears, we continue to picket and honor the solidarity of our fallen brother. But we do this with heavy hearts today," said Ron McInroy, director of UAW Region 4.

10,000 John Deere workers have been on strike throughout the country since October 14 -- as their union leadership negotiates a new contract. Two years ago, Roy A. McCombs was struck and killed by a car while on strike with the United Auto Workers outside General Motors' Spring Hill Manufacturing plant.

Rain is slowly starting to enter our area from the west this morning. The rain will be scattered at first, with the chance for a few thunderstorms. More moderate and widespread rain will take over late this afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout the rest of the day. Moderate to heavy rain will continue overnight tonight into Thursday. Thursday looks to be a pretty rainy day overall with a very breezy northwesterly wind. Conditions look to start to dry out on Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday dropping our temperatures into the 40s to start next week.
