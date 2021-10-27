Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Costco raised its minimum wage to $17 an hour

Costco raised its minimum wage to $17 an hour

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 2:10 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN Business

Costco this week raised its starting wage for hourly store workers in the United States for the second time this year as businesses hike pay to draw and retain workers amid a labor shortage.

Costco told employees last week that it would increase its minimum wage from $16 an hour to $17 starting on Monday. Costco has around 180,000 US employees, and 90% of them work hourly. Costco's new starting wage puts the chain— which has among the lowest turnover rates in the retail industry— $2 per hour above Amazon, Target and other top retailers' minimum wage, and $5 an hour above Walmart's.

Costco's latest pay bump comes as many retailers, restaurants and other service sector employers raise pay, offer signing bonuses and sweeten their benefits packages in response to struggles hiring workers.

Costco raised its minimum wage to $14 in 2018 and $15 in 2019. In February, the Issaquah, Washington-based company hiked it to $16 an hour. Business Insider first reported its most recent increase.

"These increases are part of Costco's continuing efforts to ensure our hourly wages remain extremely competitive in the retail industry," Costco CEO Craig Jelinek said in a memo to employees.

There is pressure on companies to raise wages as they compete for labor. Average hourly pay for retail workers increased 3.8% in September from the same time last year, according to the latest data from the Labor Department.

Amazon, Target, Best Buy and others have raised their starting wages to $15 an hour in recent years. Amazon said in April that it's increasing hourly pay between $0.50 and $3 for 500,000 employees.

Walmart raised its minimum wage from $11 to $12 last month, while CVS and Walgreens said in August they would increasing starting pay to $15 an hour.

Wages in September across the private sector grew 4.6% from a year earlier.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Atchison
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Rain is slowly starting to enter our area from the west this morning. The rain will be scattered at first, with the chance for a few thunderstorms. More moderate and widespread rain will take over late this afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout the rest of the day. Moderate to heavy rain will continue overnight tonight into Thursday. Thursday looks to be a pretty rainy day overall with a very breezy northwesterly wind. Conditions look to start to dry out on Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday dropping our temperatures into the 40s to start next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories