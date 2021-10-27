Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner crash John McCain's funeral or not?

Did Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner crash John McCain's funeral or not?

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

There's a bombshell revelation in Meghan McCain's new tell-all memoir regarding her father's funeral and the presence of Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

"I saw Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner sitting toward the back," McCain, the youngest daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, recounts. "As far as I knew, they had not been invited by the family, but they showed up anyway. ... It never even crossed my mind that they would come. Why would you go to something like that? It seemed audacious even for them."

Which, well, yes!

Lindsey Graham gets involved

Except, according to South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R), that's not what happened.

"[Meghan] was upset they were there -- I understand that, and she has hard feelings but I know what happened and nobody showed up uninvited," Graham told The Washington Post this week. "I love Meghan McCain and I understand how stressful all this has been for her and those who attack her dad will never be forgiven by her."

McCain took umbrage at Graham's denial. Bigly.

"Lindsey Graham may consider himself a member of my family, but he is not and hasn't been for a very long time," she tweeted on Wednesday morning. "He certainly doesn't speak for me or my life experiences. Full stop. The media should stop treating him like he is an expert on anything McCain related."

Which, well, rough.

It's not likely that we ever get to the bottom of the were-they-invited-or-were-they-not controversy. Unless the person managing the funeral attendees list decides to speak out. Which, unlikely.

But the broader point here is just how much Trump (and his offspring and allies) continues to divide the Republican Party. So much so that John McCain's daughter feels compelled to tell her father's onetime closest ally in the Senate -- and now a major Trumper -- that he isn't part of her family "and hasn't been for a very long time."

The Point: Trump may no longer be president. But the impacts of the divisiveness he willingly fomented continue to be felt on a near-daily basis within his party.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Atchison
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Rain is slowly starting to enter our area from the west this morning. The rain will be scattered at first, with the chance for a few thunderstorms. More moderate and widespread rain will take over late this afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout the rest of the day. Moderate to heavy rain will continue overnight tonight into Thursday. Thursday looks to be a pretty rainy day overall with a very breezy northwesterly wind. Conditions look to start to dry out on Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday dropping our temperatures into the 40s to start next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories