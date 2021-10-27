Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

California school safety officer charged with murder after shooting 18-year-old woman

California school safety officer charged with murder after shooting 18-year-old woman

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 10:00 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Alexandra Meeks and Amir Vera, CNN

A California school safety officer has been charged with murder after fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman as she tried to flee a physical altercation, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said Wednesday.

Eddie Gonzalez, 51, is currently in custody at the Long Beach jail, according to a Long Beach police spokesperson. His bail is set at $2 million.

CNN has reached out to Gonzalez's attorney for comment.

"We must hold accountable the people we have placed in positions of trust to protect us," Gascon said. "That is especially true for the armed personnel we traditionally have relied upon to guard our children on their way to and from and at school."

Gonzalez was patrolling an area near Millikan High School in Long Beach on September 27 when he noticed a fight between Manuela Rodriguez, 18, and a 15-year-old girl, the police said. As Rodriguez and two others attempted to flee the scene in a nearby vehicle, the school safety officer allegedly fired his handgun at the sedan, striking Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries approximately a week later, Gascon's office said.

The Long Beach Board of Education fired Gonzalez on October 6 for violating the district's use-of-force policy, which instructs its safety officers not to shoot at a fleeing person, moving vehicle or through a vehicle window unless "circumstances clearly warrant the use of a firearm as a final means of defense," the policy states.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Atchison
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Rain is slowly starting to enter our area from the west this morning. The rain will be scattered at first, with the chance for a few thunderstorms. More moderate and widespread rain will take over late this afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout the rest of the day. Moderate to heavy rain will continue overnight tonight into Thursday. Thursday looks to be a pretty rainy day overall with a very breezy northwesterly wind. Conditions look to start to dry out on Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday dropping our temperatures into the 40s to start next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories