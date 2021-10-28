Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Merriam-Webster adds 455 new words to the dictionary, including 'fluffernutter' and 'dad bod'

Merriam-Webster adds 455 new words to the dictionary, including 'fluffernutter' and 'dad bod'

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 4:40 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 4:40 AM
Posted By: By Seán Federico-O'Murchú

Amirite, or amirite? As the world evolves, words follow, which is why Merriam-Webster has added 455 new ones to the dictionary this month.

TBH, many have emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic that has shaped so much of people's lives over the past 20 months.

In 2020, the English word of the year was not surprisingly "pandemic."

This year, "digital nomads" who want to avoid "super-spreader" events where they might incur a "breakthrough" infection can circle the globe with their "vaccine passports" and hopefully avoid "long Covid." And Merriam-Webster says that's all OK, as far as the new winning Scrabble words go.

As uncertain as such a life might be, there's a fresh menu of dishes highlighted in the latest dictionary additions that can help ease transitions into a post-pandemic world, although some may be wary of developing a "dad bod." (Yes, that's in there, too).

The new words are grouped into categories for online culture and communications, the coronavirus, tech and science, pop culture, medicine, politics and food.

According to the wordsmiths, you could begin your day with a "chicharron," the tasty fried pork belly snack, or some "goetta," which is meat mixed with oats, onions and spices that comes in the form of a patty.

They might be prepared in an "air fryer," or not.

But it could be washed down with a refreshing "horchata," the cold, sweetened drink made from ground rice or almonds and flavored with cinnamon.

And the entire Merriam-Webster-approved meal can now be wrapped up with some delicious "fluffernutter," the white bread sandwich containing peanut butter and marshmallow crème.

Of course, these regional food terms are not exactly new. Chicharron and horchata are stables in Latin America, while goetta, which is of German origin, has been celebrated as a tasty cousin of scrapple.

The fluffernutter got some attention in 2013 when Sen. Mitt Romney celebrated his 66th birthday with one.

The CNN headline at the time: "Romney's having his fluffernutter and eating it too."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Atchison
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Widespread rain is set to continue today with moderate to heavy rain possible at times. Temperatures will remain fairly constant today in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be breezy today with gusts up to 35 mph. Rain will slowly start to exit the area overnight into Friday morning. Clouds will linger through the day on Friday with a very breezly northerly wind gusting up to 40 mph. Sunshine will return again on Saturday helping temperatures back into the lower 60s. Dry conditions will continue on Halloween. Rain chances look to return Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures cool into the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories