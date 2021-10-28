Clear
B.J. Novak's face is everywhere and he's ok with it

B.J. Novak is an international pitch man, but, according to him, he didn't have anything to do with it.

"The Office" star's image appears on a variety of products -- from face paint in Uruguay to Calvin Klein cologne in Sweden.

He's collected some of the photos of the products on his verified Instagram account under the heading "Modeling."

In that same folder, he posted a note of explanation.

"Years ago someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site, and now apparently I am on products all around the world, but I am too amused to do anything about it," the note reads.

In addition to being a popular stock photo model, Novak is also an author, TV writer and producer. His latest project is the anthology series "The Premise," which is streaming on FX on Hulu.

Widespread rain is set to continue today with moderate to heavy rain possible at times. Temperatures will remain fairly constant today in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be breezy today with gusts up to 35 mph. Rain will slowly start to exit the area overnight into Friday morning. Clouds will linger through the day on Friday with a very breezly northerly wind gusting up to 40 mph. Sunshine will return again on Saturday helping temperatures back into the lower 60s. Dry conditions will continue on Halloween. Rain chances look to return Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures cool into the 40s.
