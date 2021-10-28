Clear
Snoop Dogg and Eminem no longer feuding

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 8:31 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 8:31 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Snoop Dogg and Eminem have made up.

The two rappers, who had been feuding for years, have put their drama aside, Snoop revealed on "The Breakfast Club." Snoop had previously left Slim Shady off his list of top 10 rappers of all time.

"Man I love Eminem. And the thing is, we love hip hop so much, we competitive. We battle rappers, so that was supposed to trigger that in him," Snoop said.

He continued: "We brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other, and the way we need to talk in public about each other."

Snoop even admitted he was wrong for his diss.

"I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him, and I let him know and I'm just bettering myself. I make mistakes," he said. "I ain't perfect, I'm Snoop Dogg."

The two are set to reunite at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, along with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

"Dr. Dre is one of my closest associates. When I knew he got the call, I figured I was going to get the call soon," he said. "But to add Eminem, Kendrick and Mary J. Blige is special. These are his super friends to actually show people why he is who he is."

Widespread rain is set to continue today with moderate to heavy rain possible at times. Temperatures will remain fairly constant today in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be breezy today with gusts up to 35 mph. Rain will slowly start to exit the area overnight into Friday morning. Clouds will linger through the day on Friday with a very breezly northerly wind gusting up to 40 mph. Sunshine will return again on Saturday helping temperatures back into the lower 60s. Dry conditions will continue on Halloween. Rain chances look to return Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures cool into the 40s.
