Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Remains found in California desert identified as those of missing Lauren Cho

Remains found in California desert identified as those of missing Lauren Cho

Posted: Oct 28, 2021 11:51 AM
Updated: Oct 28, 2021 11:51 AM
Posted By: By Stella Chan, CNN

Remains found in a San Bernardino County desert earlier this month belong to Lauren Cho, who went missing in June, authorities said in a news release.

Determination of the cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results, the San Bernardino County Coroner's Division said in a news release Thursday.

"No further information will be released on this case until such time toxicology results are available and new information is discovered as a result."

The New Jersey resident was reported missing on June 28 while staying with friends in the Yucca Valley about 30-miles from Palm Springs. Searchers found her remains on October 9.

The friends said she was "upset and presumably walked away from the resort, leaving behind her personal belongings."

Her ex-boyfriend reported her missing about three hours after she disappeared. Investigators have said the ex-boyfriend "indicated she was suffering from mental distress."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Atchison
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Widespread rain is set to continue today with moderate to heavy rain possible at times. Temperatures will remain fairly constant today in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be breezy today with gusts up to 35 mph. Rain will slowly start to exit the area overnight into Friday morning. Clouds will linger through the day on Friday with a very breezly northerly wind gusting up to 40 mph. Sunshine will return again on Saturday helping temperatures back into the lower 60s. Dry conditions will continue on Halloween. Rain chances look to return Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures cool into the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories