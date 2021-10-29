Emily Blunt endorses Ina Garten's 'engagement chicken'

Single folks, start your stoves!

Emily Blunt talked to iHeartMedia's River Cafe Table 4 podcast and the topic her chicken noodle soup recipe came up.

Turns out she uses a bit of ginger in it and she said her two young daughters with husband John Krasinski really love it. That soup, Blunt said, was one of the first things she cooked for her husband of 11 years when they were dating.

That led her to her favorite roasted chicken recipe.

"The roast chicken I love is [Food Network star] Ina Garten's roast chicken," Blunt said. "It's called her 'engagement chicken.' When people make it for people, they get engaged or something."

"The Quiet Place" star then rattled off the recipe.

"Lemon, garlic, onions up the chicken, thyme, salt and pepper, all that," she said. "You scatter onions around the chicken, but you pack them in really tight into the tray. And then you roast them really high for about an hour and 20 minutes and they're done and they're perfect."

"When you take the chickens out you then kind of sauté in some wine and some butter into that oniony, garlicy mixture," she added. "Oh my God, it's divine. It's really sticky and yummy."

Apparently, her chicken helped win Krasinski's heart.

"That's it," Blunt said, laughing. "All it took!"

The formal recipe for Garten's chicken can be found here.

