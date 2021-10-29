Clear
Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will 'never had an issue in the bedroom'

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Oct 29, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jada Pinkett Smith wants to be clear that she and her husband Will Smith have no problems when it comes to their intimacy.

Apparently, some things were taken out of context after the latest episode of Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk," where she and guest Gwyneth Paltrow got real about their sex lives.

Pinkett Smith said during the conversation "It's hard."

"The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old," she said. "That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex."

Pinkett Smith clarified that in a tweet on Thursday.

"Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines.," she tweeted along with a link to the episode. "Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you."

Paltrow, who married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, said she and her husband are still very much in the newlywed stage when it comes to the bedroom.

That was prompted after Pinkett Smith said "So we read that you're having some of the best sex these days, which yay! And you're 49."

"Yes, but I'm a newlywed, so it's like I'm cheating maybe a little bit, you know," Paltrow responded.

In July 2020 Pinkett Smith confirmed that she had an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina during her marriage to Smith.

