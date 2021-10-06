A suspect is in custody in the Texas school shooting that left at least 4 people injured

(CNN) -- The suspect in a shooting at a Texas high school Wednesday is in custody, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said.

Detectives have started interviewing 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, who will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Kolbye said.

The shooting at Timberview High School left four people injured. Police said the shooting may have happened after a fight between a student and another person during class.

Two of those injured suffered gunshot wounds, Kolbye said. He said he did not know the extent of their injuries.

The initial report of a shooting on the second floor of the school came around around 9:15 a.m. (10:15 a.m. ET), Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said.

Authorities have been doing a "methodical search" and are working closely with several local police departments and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Arlington police tweeted.

FBI agents from the Dallas field office are also on the scene, but Arlington police is the lead agency, an FBI spokesperson said.

Timberview High School, near Dallas and Fort Worth, had 1,895 students enrolled during the 2019-20 school year -- the latest year of publicly available data, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Students will be bused to the parent reunification point once the school is "completely secured," Arlington police said.

Officers will be at the reunification point, the department said.

