Beef recall due to salmonella outbreak

More than 6 million pounds of beef have been recalled after dozens reported getting sick.

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 10:28 PM
Posted By: Matthew Rinehart

Millions of pounds of beef have been recalled due to a salmonella outbreak.

JBS Tolleson says is pulling 6.5 million pounds of "various raw, non-intact beef products."

The recall was announced Thursday by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The beef was sold nationwide under several brand names: Walmart, Ceder River Farms Natural Beef, Showcase, Showcase-Walmart, and JBS Generic.

They were packaged between July 26th and September 7th and have the USDA inspection mark "EST 267"

57 cases of salmonella illnesses have been reported across 16 states in connection to the recall.

Health officials identified JBS as the common supplier of the raw ground beef and found it to be a "probable source" of the illnesses.

