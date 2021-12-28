CDC changing quarantine recommendations

(ABC) The COVID-19 surge continues through the holidays, the CDC saying omicron now accounts for a majority of new cases.

Now the agency is changing the recommended COVID quarantine time.

The CDC is now changing course on what Americans who have COVID-19, but are asymptomatic should do.

The CDC now recommends that asymptomatic people with COVID-19 isolate for five days instead of ten and if still without symptoms after their isolation time mask up for five more days.

“There's really no reason why we need to be isolating people for 10 days anymore. I think we have very good evidence that most people, particularly those who are vaccinated and boosted, are not contagious for that long,” Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of Brown University School of Public Health said.

The new guidance comes as new COVID cases skyrocket to 206,000 fueling a demand for more COVID tests.

In Miami, some waited hours to get their hands on test kits after stores ran out.

In California, lines wrapped around a city block.

“I'm very surprised very surprised the last time I came here I drove right up to it,” Josiah Talbott, a Lawndale resident said.

The White House is planning to send out 500 million free test kits, starting next month.

But in the meantime, the president tells America's governors that testing has to ramp up.

“We have to do more. We have to do better. And we will,” President Biden said.

With the omicron surge already nearing last winter's peak, fresh fears about how Christmas gatherings could worsen the spike.

Millions returning home traveling through airports.

Hundreds of flights canceled in part due to staffing shortages triggered by omicron outbreaks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on MSNBC suggesting it may be time to require proof of vaccination to fly domestically.

“When you make vaccination a requirement that's another incentive to get more people vaccinated. If you wanna do that with domestic flights i think that's something that should be considered,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said.