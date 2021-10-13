First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Kansas City Ks. for Hispanic Heritage Month

(KANSAS CITY, Ks.) First lady Jill Biden visited Kansas City Tuesday in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event was billed as a conversation and listening session with the Hispanic community, where the first lady sought to learn about what Hispanic families are facing in their lives as well as their challenges and their concerns.

"Just to help Americans get back on their feet, after this terrible, horrible pandemic. And how really it has set people back. But now I hope that people of Kansas see that government can be good and can do good things,” Dr. Jill Biden said.

This stop is the latest in a series of meetings the first lady is holding with Hispanic communities across the country this year.