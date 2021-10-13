Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Kansas City Ks. for Hispanic Heritage Month

The event was billed as a conversation and listening session with the Hispanic community, where the first lady sought to learn about what Hispanic families are facing in their lives as well as their challenges and their concerns.

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 10:57 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(KANSAS CITY, Ks.) First lady Jill Biden visited Kansas City Tuesday in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event was billed as a conversation and listening session with the Hispanic community, where the first lady sought to learn about what Hispanic families are facing in their lives as well as their challenges and their concerns.

"Just to help Americans get back on their feet, after this terrible, horrible pandemic. And how really it has set people back. But now I hope that people of Kansas see that government can be good and can do good things,” Dr. Jill Biden said.

This stop is the latest in a series of meetings the first lady is holding with Hispanic communities across the country this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered storms will move through the area this morning as a cold front approaches the area. A few strong to possible severe storms will be possible early this morning with gusty winds as the primary threat. Conditions will start to clear out mid morning with sunshine returning this afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. A bit calmer conditions will move into the area for the end of the work week. Most of the day Thursday will be dry, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out Thursday night into Friday morning. Conditions look to dry out for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories