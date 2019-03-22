Governor Parson, U.S. Representative Graves criticize Corps of Engineers for flood crisis

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Officials touring waterlogged towns in northwest Missouri are questioning the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for its contribution to the region’s widespread flooding.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said he intends to meet with the Corps’ and ask where the engineers’ priorities lie.

“I think there’s a long history with the state not really being happy with the Corps of Engineers and how they conduct this thing and how they do these levees and how they are actually using the waterways in our state,” Gov. Parson said, “It’s a concern and we need to have a good conversation about that.”

The Missouri Governor said he wants to have a long conversation about the Corps’ river management priorities to make sure they are putting the safety and property of people above everything else.

Governor Parson declared the State of Emergency for much of northwest Missouri Thursday afternoon.

“In Holt County, leaders say there are about 44 miles of levees underwater, which has flooded about 95,000 acres of prime farmland,” according to a Governor’s office press release.

The month of March was a perfect storm of bad conditions leading to devastating floodwaters in areas along the Missouri River. Melting snow and ice combined with rain showers but the Corps’ decision to release water from Gavins Point Dam has been criticized by officials in multiple states.

“We got to sit down with and try to figure out solutions,” Parson said. “I think when you’re affecting states like Nebraska, like Iowa, and Missouri, all at the same time, that we need to re-evaluate where our priorities are for the Corps of Engineers.”

While Parson raised questions, U.S. Representative Sam Graves (R-Mo.) pointed the finger more firmly at the Army Corps of Engineers.

“This is about management of the river,” Graves said Thursday morning. “When the system was originally designed with all the dams and reservoirs up north, it was designed for navigation and flood control down south. The river is no longer managed based on that. It’s not managed on flood control and navigation. It’s managed on habitat reclamation.”

Graves voiced these same concerns back in 2011 after a flood swallowed homes in northwest Missouri.