Gunman Kills 5 people at MillerCoors Building in Milwaukee on Wednesday

An employee allegedly killed five people before taking his own life.

Posted: Feb 27, 2020 11:03 AM
Updated: Feb 27, 2020 11:05 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ABC) According to Milwaukee police, five people, all employees of the company, were found dead in the building. No one else was injured.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday but the clouds will increase Thursday night. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.
